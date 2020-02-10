Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
Vito W. LaSala Obituary
Vito W. LaSala, 77, of Whiting died Monday, February 10, 2020. Vito was a lab technician for Bristol-Myers Squibb, New Brunswick for many years before retiring. Born in New Brunswick, he resided in Brick before moving to Whiting in 2002. Vito served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965. Vito was a member of the American Legion, Brick, of Milltown, Fleet Reserve Association #124, Lakehurst, VVA Vietnam Veterans of America and a lifetime member of North Brunswick First Aid Squad. Vito was predeceased by his wife Veronica. Vito is survived by his son Vito LaSala, Jr., 2 daughters Nicoletta LaSala, Veronica MacLellan, 2 stepdaughters Mary Sweeney, Colleen Gahrmann, his brother Salvatore LaSala, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation 2-6pm Friday February 14th at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346 or amyloidosis.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
