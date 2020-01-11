|
|
Vivian A. Kennedy
Vivian A. Kennedy, 95, passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020 at Seacrest Nursing Home in Little Egg Harbor, NJ surrounded by love.
Born in New Brunswick, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Anna Viereck. She worked as a secretary/administrative assistant at Continental Data Center/CNA Insurance for many years, retiring to pursue her love of golf. She was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit in Manahawkin, NJ.
Vivian is predeceased by her parents, her brother James Viereck, sisters Myrtle Viereck and Marie Desantis, her husband Wilson Kennedy and step daughter Roberta Kennedy. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Joe Sacewicz, grandsons Stephen (Briana) Jors, Eric (Lisa) Joyce and David Joyce, and great grandchildren Vendela Jors, Karsten Jors and Chloe Joyce, step-daughter Patricia (Ken) Snyder and step grandchildren Kevin Snyder and Sean Snyder.
Cremation will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020