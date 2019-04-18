|
Vivian D. Lewis
Willingboro - Vivian D. Lewis, 75, of Willingboro, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born in Daytona Beach, FL on March 24, 1944 to the late Reverend Pollard L. Stanford, Sr. and the late Louise P. Stanford; and raised in Woodsville, Manalapan Township.
She is survived by a daughter, Adrienne P. Lewis-Harris. She is also survived by her brother, Pollard L. Stanford, Jr.; a brother-in-law, Joseph Allen; and two sisters, Lilly Foster; and Brenda Stanford. Vivian was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra J. Stanford-Allen and two brothers, Lorenzo Stanford and Carl Stanford.
She graduated from the Manalapan-Englishtown Elementary School Systems in 1958; and Freehold Regional High School, Freehold in 1962; and received a Bachelor's of Science Degree from Central State University, Wilberforce, OH in 1966.
Vivian had dual careers in her civilian and military life. Vivian's military career began in 1979 and she was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army with the rank of Major in 1996.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday, April 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 18, 2019