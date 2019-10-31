|
Vivian Darlene Steidle, 74, of Whiting, NJ, passed away on October 28, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. She was born in Red Bank, NJ and lived in Bayville before moving to Whiting. She was a school bus driver for over 50 years, retiring from Murphy Bus Company. Family was the focus of Vivian's life. She loved parties, entertaining, and hosting family events. Vivian loved to bake and crochet and enjoyed making gifts for people. As a cancer survivor she participated in Cancer Walk. She was happy and full of life and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Vivian was predeceased by her parents Vernon and Vivian Colmorgen. She is survived by her loving husband Joseph E. Steidle of 54 wonderful years, her five children: Darlene Read and husband Roger, Karen Baxter and husband William, Joseph Steidle Jr. and wife June, Jeffrey Steidle and wife Nikki, and Gregory Steidle and wife Janice. She is also survived by her brother Vernon Colmorgen and wife Betsy, and her three sisters: Glady Collins, Jacqueline McLaughlin, and Sheree Velardi and husband Pat; fifteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, November 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, November 5, at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be immediately following at Riverside Cemetery in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019