Vivian Doris Markovits


1929 - 2019
Ft. Myers, FL - Mrs. Vivian Doris Markovits, 90, of Ft. Myers, Florida passed peacefully and unexpectedly on November 26, 2019.

A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Vivian is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Thomas Chambers of Ft Myers, FL, her granddaughters, Patricia Sexton and her husband John of Huntington Beach, CA and Cheryl Hoskins and her husband Paul of Ft Worth, TX, and 6 great-grandchildren, Emma (18), Hannah (18), Noelle (15), Timothy (15), Elizabeth (13), and Jack (12). She is predeceased by her husband George.

Vivian was born on May 17, 1929 in Passaic, NJ. On September 5, 1948, she and George were married. Vivian was employed at Shulton, Inc. (later known as American Cyanamid) for 25 years in Clifton, NJ. She spent many happy years in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ where she was a member of Harvey Memorial United Methodist Church. Vivian moved to Ft Myers, FL in 2006 to be near her daughter.

Vivian was an avid card player her whole life. Once she moved to Ft. Myers, she took pleasure playing hand, knee, and foot with her many friends in Cinnamon Cove. She enjoyed her final months in Grand Villa in Ft Myers.

Private interment will take place at a later date in Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson, NJ.
