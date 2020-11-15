Vivian Filippone



Brick - Vivian D. Filippone, 90 formerly of Brick passed away with her family by her side Saturday November 14, 2020. She was born in Fairfield, NJ in 1930 and was raised in North Bergen before moving to Brick in 1957.



Vivian was a Licensed Practical Nurse in the nursery for over thirty years at Community Medical Center, Toms River. She volunteered at Brick High School . She supported the staff and students in a variety of ways for over fifteen years. She was an avid fan of Brick Township School football games never missing a game in thirty- five years. She was also a communicant of St. Dominic's R.C. Church, Brick. Her pride and joy in her life were her twin sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband Henry Filippone in 2003



Surviving are her sons Steven Filippone and his wife Paula of Connecticut, and Dennis Filippone and his wife Christine of Forked River; four grandchildren Marie and her husband Egan Shimonis, Thomas Filippone, Angela Filippone and Kevin Filippone and his wife Caroline; and two great grandchildren Kaia Rose and Jamison Egan Shimonis.



Visitation will be Wednesday November 18th from 3:00pm- 7:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick, NJ, A funeral mass will be held Thursday November 19th 10:00am St. Dominic's Church, Brick. Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers a scholarship has been established in her name. Checks can be made out to the Vivian Filippone Scholarship Fund and be mailed to Dennis Filippone at 209 Arborridge Drive, Forked River, NJ 08731.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store