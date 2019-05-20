|
Vivian M. Farley
Manchester, CT - Vivian M. Farley passed away peacefully while supported by family and friends on May 17, 2019. Born June 26, 1934 in Plymouth, NH she was the daughter of Harry and Jennie Samaha and sister to Edna and Irene Samaha and devoted wife to the late Richard D. Farley. At an early age she worked for the family restaurant in Plymouth and later pursued the teaching profession by graduating from Plymouth State College with an English degree. She eventually got married while in Plymouth and moved to Storrs, CT in 1958 to help her husband as he attended Pharmacy School at the University of Connecticut. Vivian began her teaching career at Windham High School while living on campus. Eventually they settled in Manchester, CT with her husband opening Northway Pharmacy. Together they pursued their professional passions while also starting a family. Vivian is survived by three sons and their spouses, Bradford S. and Chrystina Farley of New York City, Steven D. and Margaret Farley of Essex, CT, Peter M. and Christine Farley of Wellesley, MA; 7 grandchildren, Rachel, Megan, Caitlin, Jenna, Evan, Drew and Eric. Viewing Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass will be offered Saturday 11 AM at St. Mary's Church, 41 Park St., Manchester, CT. Cremation private. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 20, 2019