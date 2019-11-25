Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Kircher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian M. Kircher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian M. Kircher Obituary
Vivian M. Kircher

Brick - Vivian M. Kircher 91 of Brick passed away, November 21, 2019 at Brandywine Senior Living, Brick, NJ. Born in Long Island City, NY. She was an Executive Secretary for Pope Foundation, NY for many years. She was predeceased by her husband James in 2018, surviving are many Nephews and Nieces. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 27th from 3-6 PM at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ. Funeral Mass will take place Friday, November 29th 9:15 AM at St. Luke RC Church, everyone can arrive at Funeral Home 8:15 AM to follow to Church. Then there will be a small break between Church and the Burial, everyone can meet back at funeral home 12:30 PM to follow for a Burial at Brigadier Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ or meet at the cemetery for a 1:30 PM Chapel Service. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to , Memphis, TN. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -