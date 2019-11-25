|
|
Vivian M. Kircher
Brick - Vivian M. Kircher 91 of Brick passed away, November 21, 2019 at Brandywine Senior Living, Brick, NJ. Born in Long Island City, NY. She was an Executive Secretary for Pope Foundation, NY for many years. She was predeceased by her husband James in 2018, surviving are many Nephews and Nieces. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 27th from 3-6 PM at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ. Funeral Mass will take place Friday, November 29th 9:15 AM at St. Luke RC Church, everyone can arrive at Funeral Home 8:15 AM to follow to Church. Then there will be a small break between Church and the Burial, everyone can meet back at funeral home 12:30 PM to follow for a Burial at Brigadier Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ or meet at the cemetery for a 1:30 PM Chapel Service. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to , Memphis, TN. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019