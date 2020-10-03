Vivian McGourty



Toms River - Vivian McGourty of Toms River, N.J. passed away on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 just 10 days shy of her 100th birthday. Her life had been full of adventure, joy and love. She was born in West New York, N.J. and moved from Brielle to Toms River in 1989. She is predeceased by her husband Jack. Survived by her sister Lee Van Tassel, stepdaughter Anne Kersnowski and husband Martin as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Shortly after moving to Greenbriar Woodlands in Toms River, she joined Outreach and it was her idea to form the Community Assist Program. Vivian sang with the Briartones for many years and was an active member of the Garden Club, Deborah, Briar Oaks Singles and the Women's Club. All will miss her warm smile, sense of humor and generous spirit. She is a communicant of St. Luke's Church. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations can be sent to Outreach at Greenbriar Woodlands. They will be appreciated.









