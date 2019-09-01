|
Vivian Robb Lambrecht
Des Moines, IA - Sharing Life's Adventures: Vivian Robb Lambrecht leaves us at the age of 94 Vivian Robb Lambrecht lived a life of adventure and through it all kept her love of people, great sense of humor, and beauty. Vivian died in Des Moines, Iowa on August 28, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born February 22,1925 in Red Bank, New Jersey (always a Jersey girl at heart.) She was a woman ahead of her time. She graduated college in 1946, later got her masters, and worked at Ocean Township High School as a Business teacher for 25 plus years. She then owned the Teddy Bears-to-Go shop in Oakhurst with the mission to bring smiles to people's faces, one stuffed animal at a time. This was in addition to being married 3 times - early in life to Frank Blankenship, then to John A. Robb for 24 years, and to her last sweetheart Donald (Don) Lambrecht for 33 years. Vivian loved her family. She had 9 children (Tom, Fran, Eileen, Susan, Paul, John, Tim, Terry, and Mary Kay), and 5 stepchildren (Ted, Lynne, Larry, Karin, and Shauna) and a combined 44 grand and great-grandchildren. She always looked forward to the summers when family would visit and enjoy boat rides on the Jersey rivers. Vivian lived on 3 continents (Asia - Japan, Europe - France and Germany, and North America - in the United States in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Iowa) and visited a fourth, Australia. She loved to travel, having seen most of the 50 states and most European countries. Vivian's zest for life and love of family shined through in her actions each day and in her numerous hobbies. She loved to bowl, and was an avid photographer, an amateur painter, and crafter. She loved music and whistled show tunes like a professional. She & Don were active in the Sandy Hook Coast Guard Auxiliary. She used her quick wit, coy eyes and brilliant smile to bring joy to those with whom she shared time. When it was time to leave, Vivian would say "See you later Alligator," waiting for the response "After while Crocodile;" never really saying good-bye, but looking forward to when she would see you again. We thank the residents and staff in the Austin Center at Wesley Acres for their friendship, caring and support. Vivian will join her husband Don in Arlington National Cemetery with a memorial service being set at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to dementia research at: UK Sanders-Brown Center on Aging 1030 South Broadway, Suite 5 Lexington, KY 40504
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019