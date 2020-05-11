Vivian Rose Cole
1928 - 2020
Vivian Rose Cole

Keansburg, NJ - Vivian Rose Cole of Keansburg, NJ passed away at the age of 91, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She entered eternal rest surrounded by her loving family with Frank Sinatra playing on the radio.

The daughter of Jennie "Fannie" Miele and John Daniel Miele, Vivian was born in Jersey City, NJ on May 14, 1928. Married September 27, 1953, she was the faithful companion to Grover Cole. A devoted mother, she is survived by her two daughters and their spouses; Pauline Rahner and son-in-law, Ralph Rahner Jr., and Sheila Hayes and son-in-law, Walter Hayes. Her legacy continues with her four adoring grandchildren and their partners; grandson, John Rahner, granddaughter-in-law, Alexandra Rahner, grandson, David Rahner, granddaughter, Gretchen Peters, granddaughter-in-law, Susan Peters, and grandson, Timothy Hayes. Additionally, she leaves behind her three adorable great-grandchildren; Ryan Rahner, Reagan Rahner, and Emily Peters. Her surviving family extends with her loving siblings and their spouses; sister, Marie Luettchau, brother-in-law, Norman Luettchau, brother, John Miele, sister-in-law, Annette Miele, and sister, Christine Crelin. She also leaves behind many adoring nieces, nephews and their families.

Vivian was one of a kind, easy to love, and hard to forget. She could be equally persistent and tough, as she was gentle and compassionate. Adventurous and sassy, she most recently could be found stirring up mischief with the incredible staff at Coral Harbor Healthcare Center and with her meticulous medical team at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. The matriarch of her family, she leaves behind years of unforgettable memories, belly-aching laughter, and unconditional love.

Arrangements are entrusted to, Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 Tenth Avenue, Neptune, NJ 07753. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 11 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
