Vivian S. Farry
Farmingdale - Vivian S. Farry, 88, of Farmingdale passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at The Gardens at Monroe Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Monroe Township. She was born in Perth Amboy, raised in Fords, and settled in Farmingdale in 1961 with her husband, Robert. Vivian proudly worked as a crossing guard for the Borough of Farmingdale for many years. She loved her job, serving the community, and spending time with the children. Vivian's second home and true passion was the First United Methodist Church in Farmingdale. She was a member of the choir, taught Sunday School, and lead worship as a lay speaker. Vivian loved the Lord, her family, and especially her grandchildren.
Vivian was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert Farry in 2011. She is survived by her children, Douglas Farry of Millstone, Scott Farry and his wife, MaryPat of Apex, North Carolina, Joanne Tully and her husband, Dale of Spotswood; and four grandchildren, Mary Kate, Robert, Patrick, and Megan.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road, (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 10:00 AM funeral service on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Farmingdale, 8 North Main Street, Farmingdale. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Howell. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019