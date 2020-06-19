Vivian Volk
Vivian Volk

Tinton Falls - Vivian Volk, resident of Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls, NJ, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020. She was 94.

Vivian's life can only be described as remarkable. She made worldwide news in the 1950's when she gave birth to her fourth consecutive set of twins, estimated odds at that time to be over 100 million to one!

Vivian lived most of her life in North Tonawanda, NY and graduated with an RN degree from Millard Fillmore School of Nursing. While raising nine children, all born within 8 years, she worked as a public health nurse. She also enjoyed bridge groups, tennis, golf, ping pong and playing the organ.

Vivian is predeceased by her husband, Joseph. She is survived by her children, Tyler, Lauren, Thomas, Kristin, Kenneth, Nancy, Janice, James, and Sandra, their spouses,13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Vivian spread love and joy everywhere with her favorite phrases, "Stay beautiful!", "Don't ever change" and "Love you!". Through her life example, she taught her children to have a sense of humor, a strong spirit and a generous and loving heart. Well done, Vivian, well done.

To read more about Vivian's legacy and to share memories, please visit Bongarzone Funeral Home. A private memorial service is being planned.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
