Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Volkert Y. Veeder


1927 - 2019
Volkert Y. Veeder Obituary
Volkert Y. Veeder

Toms River - Volkert Y. Veeder, 92, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at AtlantiCare Mainland Campus in Pomona, NJ. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Lakewood, NJ, Volkert grew up on a farm in Bayville, NJ and moved to Toms River in 1958.

Volkert attended Swarthmore College and Rutgers University before graduating from Rutgers. He later took advanced courses at Kansas State College.

Volkert taught physics at Admiral Farragut Academy in Pine Beach and then worked for Poultrymen's Service Corporation in South Toms River for many years. He went on to work in real estate management.

Volkert was a WWII US Navy veteran, a bridge player and a Life Master of the Master American Contract Bridge League. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and had the distinction of being the longest season ticket holder. He was also a member of the Toms River Rotary Evening Club for 52 years where he was a three time Paul Harris Fellow and a Matty Mathewson Rotarian of the Year.

Volkert was predeceased by his beloved wife Doris, his parents the Honorable Judge David A. Veeder and his wife Edith, his brothers David and Bruce Veeder, and his daughter-in-law Cindy Veeder. He is survived his son, Stuart Veeder and his wife Nancy of Howell, NJ, his daughter, Vickie Favorito and her husband, Tony of Galloway Twp. NJ, and his cherished grandchildren, David, Jessica and Daniel Favorito.

A memorial gathering will be celebrated Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4-6 PM at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street Toms River, NJ. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbelltomsriver.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 27, 2019
