Resources
More Obituaries for W. Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. Constance Green

Obituary Condolences Flowers

W. Constance Green Obituary
W. Constance Green

Sea Girt - Former Sea Girt resident, (1953-62), W. Constance Green, 97, died on March 8, 2019. Connie was the beloved wife of Dr. George G. Green for 67 years. Preceded in death by her husband (2011), Connie will be forever remembered by her children Patty (Phil) Metzger of Wentzville, MO, Garry (Deb) Green of Sugar Grove, IL, Connie Green of Tryon, NC and Lyn Green of Johnstown, OH, in addition to 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, on whom she bestowed a legacy of love, constancy, and excellence.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.