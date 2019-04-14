|
W. Constance Green
Sea Girt - Former Sea Girt resident, (1953-62), W. Constance Green, 97, died on March 8, 2019. Connie was the beloved wife of Dr. George G. Green for 67 years. Preceded in death by her husband (2011), Connie will be forever remembered by her children Patty (Phil) Metzger of Wentzville, MO, Garry (Deb) Green of Sugar Grove, IL, Connie Green of Tryon, NC and Lyn Green of Johnstown, OH, in addition to 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, on whom she bestowed a legacy of love, constancy, and excellence.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019