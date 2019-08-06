|
W. Jeffrey Wiehl, III
Fair Haven - Jeff passed away on August 4, 2019 in the presence of his family at home after battling esophageal cancer.
Jeff spent much of his life on the water, both living by it and fishing on it. Almost every weekend he could be found fishing with his family. He was an avid golfer and loved his weekly golf league with his co-workers at FEL. In recent years, he was happy to spend his days with his granddaughter Abby, reading and watching Paw Patrol - which Jeff enjoyed as much as Abby. In his last days, he was surrounded by family and loved ones and passed away peacefully. Jeff will be dearly missed as a loving and caring husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents William and Loraine Karwick Wiehl.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie, sister Shelley Wiehl, sons Jeffery and Michael, daughter-in-law Gloria, grandchildren Tyler, Ben, and his " Little Sweetheart" Abigail.
There will be a private Celebration of his Life.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 6, 2019