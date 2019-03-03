|
|
Waitman Ray McClain,Jr.
Lakewood - Waitman Ray McClain, age 98, of Lakewood, New Jersey, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 24, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio and has lived in New Jersey for over sixty years.
He was an Army Air Force Veteran who honorably fought in World War II and the Korean War. Thereafter, he was a member of the VFW in Howell, New Jersey. He worked as a graphic design artist for Cities Service in research and development in Cranbury, New Jersey. For ten years, he also worked for National Lead Industries in East Windsor.
Surviving Waitman are his wife, Jean McClain; his son, David McClain and his wife Marshawn; daughter Teresa McNamara, and her husband, Dennis; daughter, Pamela Kay; and sister, Beatrice Overholt. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Waitman were private, under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road, Brick, New Jersey, 08723.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 3, 2019