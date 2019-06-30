Wallace E. Schaab



Keansburg - Wallace E. Schaab Sr. 91, formally of Keansburg, passed away surrounded by family at home. He was born in Newark, raised and lived most of his life in Keansburg prior to retiring to Shadow Lake,10 years ago. Wally served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon leaving the Army he went to work as a foreman for Park Steel in Bradley Beach. In 1955, Wally joined the New Point Comfort Fire Company #1 and was an Ex Chief and Past Fire Commissioner. He was a Past President of the Keansburg Board of Education, a former member of the Keansburg Housing Authority, sat on the Keansburg Charter Study Commission, and was a communicant of St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Keansburg. Wallace was pre-deceased by his parents, Louis and Mary Schaab, a brother, Louis Schaab and a sister, Dorothy Diver. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Eileen, his children, Wallace Schaab Jr (Christine) of California, Patricia McCarthy (Jack) of Keansburg, Thomas Schaab Sr. (Edna) of Mississippi, and Mark Schaab of Keansburg; His brother, Robert Schaab of Bradley Beach; four grandchildren, Thomas Jr and Christopher Schaab and John and Deven McCarthy; and two great grandchildren, Kaylee and Olivia Schaab. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, July 2,2019 from 4-8pm at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. On Wednesday there will be a 10:15 am Mass at St. Ann's Church, Keansburg, with burial following at Fairview Cemetery, Middletown. Letters of condolences can be sent to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019