Bradley Beach - Wallace Ronald Long, 81, of Bradley Beach, died March 20,2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Laura, and grandson Jack. He is survived by his wife Sheila, children Laura and husband Pat of Pennsville, NJ, Pearl of Elsinboro, Raymond and wife Kate of Woodbury Heights, Wendy and husband Stan of Manahawkin, Ronnie and wife Jen of Browns Mills, and Clarence and wife Betty of Wall Twp. He leaves to cherish his memories, 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and his beloved dog Gyspy. Services are private, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 22, 2019