Walt Emery
Simpsonville, SC - Walter W. Emery, Jr., 76, husband of Donna Emery, died Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he was a son of the late Walter, Sr. and Margaret Nichol Emery.
Walter served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was a graduate of Seton Hall University and a retired Corporate Finance and Customer Service Manager from EPCOS, Inc.
In addition to his wife of 35 years, he is survived by his daughters, Mary Beth DeBrito and husband, Steve, of NJ, and Meghan Merriman and husband, Scott, of NJ; son, Kevin Emery of SC; grandchildren, Joseph, Jillian, Jacquelyn, Jake, Maeve, and Haleigh; and a sister, Aileen Emery-Smith of NJ.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Peter Emery, and Steven Emery.
A committal service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Holmdel Cemetery Chapel.
The family invites you to join them for a time of celebrating Walt's life with food and sharing of favorite stories and anecdotes from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at The Spring Lake Manor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at the link below.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020