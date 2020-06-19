Walter A. DeSouza Jr.
Walter A. DeSouza, Jr

Red Bank - Walter A. DeSouza, Jr., 64, of Red Bank, passed away on June 16, 2020. He was born in Red Bank to his loving parents, Walter Sr. and Janet (Lehrach) DeSouza and grew up in Tinton Falls. Walter graduated with his Bachelor's degree from Rutgers Cook College. He was an excellent landscaper and took great pride and care in his work and garden. Walter loved working at Home Depot as an overnight manager.

He is predeceased by his sister, Susan and his father, Walter. Surviving is his beloved mother, Janet DeSouza and his loving sister, Lisa and her husband. Also surviving are his cherished aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank on Monday June 22, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. with a service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. Please visit Walter's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
John E Day Funeral Home
JUN
22
Service
11:00 AM
John E Day Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
