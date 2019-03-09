|
Walter A. Hughes III,
Atlantic Highlands - Walter A. Hughes III, passed away peacefully at his home on March 7, 2019. A long-term resident of Atlantic Highlands, Walter was born in Jersey City to Walter A. Hughes & Catherine Egan Hughes. He was passionate about the sea and cars. He was a graduate of Seton Hall Prep HS & Fairleigh Dickinson with a bachelor's degree in business. He was a professional Captain and fisherman, beginning with Lobsters, Scallops & Clams. In 1992 he & his partners opened the first clam depuration plant, Clean Water Clam, in Sea Bright, NJ. In 1995, they opened a 2nd plant, JT White in Highlands, with both plants employing many clammers. He also owned & operated a seafood distribution company, United Seacoast Corp. He was a Councilman for the State of NJ Bureau of Shellfisheries since 1987. He also served on the Flemington Customer Service Council for Farm Credit East Bank for many years.
Walt is survived by his wife Mary Lynn, daughter Erin and son Connor. He also leaves his brother, Kevin & Linda Hughes of Philadelphia, 2 sisters Kathy & John Dorian of Ohio and Maureen & Scott Simmons of Maryland, sister in law Carol Ann & Matt Wojcik of Leonardo, brothers in law Chuck & Susie Reilly of California and Joe & Linda Reilly of Brick, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Sunday March 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. A funeral Mass celebrating his life will take place at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, 103 Center Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ on Monday March 11, 2019 at 10 AM with an interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown, N.J. following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to AACC Food Pantry Atlantic Highlands United Methodist Church 96 3rd Ave. Atlantic Highlands, N.J. 07716 or Fulfill 3300 NJ 66 Neptune City, N.J. 07753
Please visit Walter's memorial website at
www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 9, 2019