Walter A. Keyl
Tinton Falls - Walter A. Keyl, 96, passed away at his home on Monday morning, December 23rd, 2019. Born in Staten Island, NY he lived in Holmdel for many years prior to moving to Tinton Falls.
Walter served his country honorably in the U.S.Army during World War II. He was a graduate of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, MA.where he earned his Bachelor degree . Prior to his retirement, he was a Mechanical Engineer at Exxon Mobil at the Bayway Refinery, in Linden, N.J.
He was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Holmdel. Walter was predeceased by his loving wife Gloria in 2003, and by his sisters Irene Knapp and Marie Keyl.
Surviving is his son Bruce T. Keyl of The Plains, VA., and his daughter Pamela L. Keyl of Middletown, NJ.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 28th from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Funeral service will be offered at the funeral home at 5:30 PM. Entombment will be private.
In lieu of traditional remembrances and flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to either WQXR Public Radio, 160 Varick Street, N.Y.,N.Y. 10013, or to Family and Childrens Services, 191 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019