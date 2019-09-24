|
Walter A. Patterson Jr
Ocean Grove - Walter A. Patterson Jr. Age 98 passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Manor By The Sea in Ocean Grove, NJ. He was born in Asbury Park and was a life resident of the Jersey Shore.
Walter graduated from APHS and was an Army Veteran of WW11 serving in the 832nd Signal Corps and worked in the Federal Government Civil Service. He was a member of Farmingdale American Legion Post # 178, the VFW of Asbury Park and a life long member of The Atonement Lutheran Church in Asbury Park. Walter Loved being with his family, playing bocce, the ocean and the beach. He was a proud American who served his country with distinction.
Walter is predeceased by his loving wife Edwina (2003). He is survived by one daughter, Ann Clark, two grandchildren; Christine and Thomas all of Hazlet, NJ.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 4-7 pm at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park NJ. Funeral Service 11 am on Thursday at Buckley Funeral Home. Interment immediately following Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 24, 2019