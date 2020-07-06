1/
Walter A. Sellers
Walter A. Sellers

Spring Lake - Walter A. Sellers 85 of Spring Lake, NJ died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Meridian Subacute at Wall. Born in Lynn, MA, he grew up in Philadelphia, but always returned to the North Shore of MA for summer vacations. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's College where he earned his master's degree. Walter was a US Army veteran, stationed at the pentagon, and the American Embassy in London, England. After teaching at Bishop McDevitt H.S. in Wycote, PA for several years, he moved to NYC where he was a VP at RW Pressprich & Co. in the Municipal Bond Department. Most recently, he worked at Freehold Raceway in the Pari-Mutual Department, as a teller, before retiring in 2009. He was a parishioner of St. Mark's Church, Sea Girt, NJ where he was a member of the Holy Name Society, a member of the Manasquan Elk's Lodge #2534 and a volunteer at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Walter was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Josephine Sellers and his wife Dorothy Sellers in 2011. He is survived by many cousins in New Mexico, Massachusetts, New York and Ireland.

Funeral Mass will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, 9:30 AM at St. Mark's Church, 215 Crescent Pkwy., Sea Girt, NJ 08750. Burial will follow in St. Catharine Cemetery, 1100 West Chicago Blvd., Sea Girt, NJ. O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Mark's Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
