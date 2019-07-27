Services
Eden Memorial Chapels, Inc.
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(888) 700-3336
Walter A. Stein

Walter A. Stein Obituary
Walter A. Stein

Manalapan - Stein, Walter, A., age 77, of Manalapan on Wednesday July 24, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, graduate of Brooklyn Friends School, graduate of Columbia College & School of International Affairs with a degree in African Studies. He was a seafarer at the age of 20, served in the National Guard and was Union Label Director of ILGWU. He wore many hats because of his army medic training, including being past president of the Manalapan Englishtown First Aid Squad & Manalapan Board of Health. Secretary of NALBO, & the NJ Local Boards of Health. Always willing to have first responders & volunteers at the ready at CERT, New York Marathon, FARC & the Jersey Shore Running Club events. In addition to teaching CPR & labor history at Rutgers & practicing his charm & language skills at Newark Airport Travelers Aid. Beloved husband of Ellen Stein (nee: Perline) Loving brother to his sister Barbara Ismail. Devoted father of Rachel & Aaron Weiss, and Michael & Lucia Stein. Loving grandfather to Caleb, Ayla, Mbelgui, & Aditi. Service & prayers Monday 11 am at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus. For information call (201) 947-EDEN or www.edenmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 27, 2019
