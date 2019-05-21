Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:45 AM
Barnegat - Walter Dudek, 82, of Barnegat passed May 18, 2019. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he is a veteran of the US Air Force. He formerly resided in Piscataway for over 37 years.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 54 years, Rosemarie (Misiur) Dudek; loving children Alicia and Jurij Mykolajtchuk, Andrea Dudek, Kevin Dudek and Jing Harada; cherished grandchildren Paul, Catherine, Jayden and Tyler; and brother Chester Dudek. Walter was predeceased by a son, Keith Dudek, and 9 siblings.

Viewing Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Blessing Service Thursday 9:45 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cem., Arneytown. . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NJ Audubon Society. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 21, 2019
