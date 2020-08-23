1/1
Walter Emrich
Manchester - Walter Emrich, 81, of Manchester Twp. NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21st at Ocean Medical Center in Brick Twp. with his loving family by his side. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and resided in Glendale, NY, before retiring to Manchester. Walter attended Bushwick High School in New York. It was there that he met his high school sweet heart and wife, Marge (nee Mahoney). After graduation, Walter served in the U.S. Army. Upon completion of his service, he became a career employee with General Electric in New York City as a sales representative in the international power generation division. Walter enjoyed coaching youth sports, playing with the tennis club at the Renaissance, exercising at the gym and listening to oldies music. He was also a member of the Passaic Morris Club. Walter was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Alice Emrich. Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Marge Emrich, daughters, Susan Filzen and her husband, James of Colonia, NJ and Christine Caracciola and her husband, Joseph, of East Meadow, NY, his grandchildren, Timothy and Nicholas Filzen and Olivia and Jack Caracciola. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ. Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and face masks will be required by all visitors. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Walter. Condolences may be left for the family at www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
AUG
26
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
7326575700
