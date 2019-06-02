|
Walter F. Brickowski
Manasquan - After a valiant battle with cancer, Walter F. Brickowski, 62, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Manasquan, NJ surrounded by family. Walter was born June 18, 1956 in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY to the late Walter and Victoria Brickowski.
In 2006, he was inducted into the Hastings High School Hall of Fame for his outstanding basketball accomplishments. He earned a full basketball scholarship at Marist College graduating in 1978.
Walter's career spanned over 30 years, beginning with Louis Dreyfus Energy followed by Premcor and Valero Energy. In 2007, he joined Gulf Oil in Boston where he pioneered unprecedented growth, as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In 2017, he took his talents to Metroplex Energy to spearhead their petroleum wholesale business as Executive Director, with similar results. He was regarded and respected as a giant in the petroleum business.
Walter was intensely generous, funny, hard-working, and charismatic. His magnanimous personality made him memorable beyond comparison. As a natural entertainer, he enjoyed cigars, food, and sports. He prided himself on befriending the staff at any restaurant and finding the best eateries around the world.
He will be deeply missed and though his life was short, we find comfort in knowing it was immensely full of experiences. May he rest in peace, knowing he was loved by all.
He was predeceased by his parents Walter F. and Victoria (nee Vano) Brickowski Sr.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 31 years, Susan (nee McGehee) Brickowski , his beloved children Michael Keith Brickowski of NY, NY, Kari Marie (nee Brickowski) Murphy and husband Thomas F. III of Hoboken, NJ and Ana Leigh Brickowski of Nashville, TN, and his dear sister Karin (nee Brickowski) Biagini and her family of White Plains, NY.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 a New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ 07719 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Denis Church, 90 Union Ave., Manasquan, NJ 08736.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028, donation forms and envelopes will be provided at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019