Walter F. Metzger, Jr.
Colts Neck - Walter F. Metzger Jr., 88, of Holmdel passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ Walter lived in Holmdel along with his family for many years.
He served his country proudly as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S.Air Force. He earned his Masters degree from Monmouth University. He then became a Teacher, and taught 8th Grade Math at the Carl Sandberg Middle School, in Old Bridge Township for over 30 years.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and brother. The time he was able to spend with his family was a treasure to him. He was predeceased by his loving wife Billie Mae, by his son Jeffrey Scott Metzger, and by a sister Carol Freiburg.
He is survived by his son Gregory A. Metzger of Colts Neck, his grandchildren Morgan and Matthew Metzger of Colts Neck, and Jennifer Metzger of Kansas City, MO, a sister Allein Sampieri of Freehold, by a brother Charles of Manchester, and by many dear friends.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Funeral Service will be offered on Monday Sept. 7, at the Holmdel Community United Church of Christ, 40 Main Street, Holmdel at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at the Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum.
In accordance with COVID 19 regulations, all current health restrictions apply. Masks must be worn and social distancing is required.
To send a condolence to the family of to share a memory of Walter please visit his page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
In lieu of traditional remembrances please consider a donation in his memory to American College of Rheumatology, www.rheumatology.org/get-involved/donate
