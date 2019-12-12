|
Walter G. LaCicero
Lavallette, NJ - Walter G. LaCicero of Lavallette, NJ passed away on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Community Medical Center. He was surrounded by his family and passed away quietly at the age of 90.
Walter was born to Frederick and Mary Rose LaCicero in Newark, NJ. He graduated from West Side High School in 1948.
His parents bought a home in Seaside Heights in 1933 and Walt spent every summer thereafter at the Jersey Shore. He was a member of the Seaside Heights Beach Patrol as a lifeguard from 1947 through 1953.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1950 through 1954 and was stationed at Kimbo Air Force Base, Korea. While serving his country, he met his wife to be Isabelle Worrell who was also serving in the USAF they were married in 1952.
Upon his discharge, he returned to the Jersey Shore with his wife, eventually settling in Lavallette, where they raised their 5 children.
Shortly after arriving at the shore he began working at Ciba-Geigy, then known as Toms River Chemical. He was a past president of the Oil Chemical and Atomic Workers Union. Upon his retirement from Ciba-Geigy he bought and operated Liberty Liquors in Lavallette.
Throughout his life, he was an avid athlete, playing in amateur basketball and baseball leagues across Ocean County. His love of sports led him to a long tenure as a baseball coach for local teams. He coached for Tri-Boro Little League, Ocean County Softball League, The Babe Ruth League and Island Junior Baseball League. Many of his players call him the best coach they ever had. Walter also served as Lavallette Councilman from 1979-1981.
He was predeceased by his sons Stephen LaCicero in 1989 and Michael LaCicero in 1994 and his loving wife Isabelle LaCicero in 2007.
He is survived by his son Walter G. LaCicero, Jr. and his wife Joanne, his daughters JoAnne and her husband Frank Galanti and MaryBeth LaCicero and her partner Sean McConkey; his grandsons Adam, Christian, Stephen and John LaCicero and Michael Leone and his great grandsons Colton, Tanner, and Christian.
Although his passing is a sad event, it is not a tragedy. He outlived many of his contemporaries and had a great quality of life until the end, remaining in his beloved home overlooking the Barnegat Bay due in no small part to the efforts of his nephew David DiFabio.
Family will receive friends on Friday December 13, 2019 from 3-7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 706 Grand Central Ave. Lavallette, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 10am at St. Pio of Pietrelcina RC Church. Committal will follow to Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019