Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
For more information about
Walter Holubek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Holubek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Holubek


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter Holubek Obituary
Walter Holubek

Brick - Walter Holubek, age 59, of Brick, NJ passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, after a long battle with cancer.

Walter's life long passion was antiquing, he enjoyed spending time at the beach, and he loved surf fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Chester Holubek Sr.

Surviving Walter is his brother, Chester M. Holubek Jr and his fiancé Christine D. Hopcroft, who also acted as Walter's care takers for many years.

Services for Walter were private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now