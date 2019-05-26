|
Walter Holubek
Brick - Walter Holubek, age 59, of Brick, NJ passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, after a long battle with cancer.
Walter's life long passion was antiquing, he enjoyed spending time at the beach, and he loved surf fishing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Chester Holubek Sr.
Surviving Walter is his brother, Chester M. Holubek Jr and his fiancé Christine D. Hopcroft, who also acted as Walter's care takers for many years.
Services for Walter were private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019