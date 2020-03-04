|
Walter J. Warfield
Coatesville, PA - Walter J. Warfield, 92, of Coatesville, PA, formerly of Metuchen and Island Heights, New Jersey, peacefully passed away at his daughter's home surrounded by his family on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Edith Frieda Nietzold Warfield with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. He was born in Perth Amboy, NJ and was the son of the late Daniel D. and Elizabeth Biro Warfield.
Walter was a 1945 graduate of Metuchen High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy. He then continued his education receiving a bachelor's degree in accounting at Rider University in Lawrenceville, NJ, followed by an MBA in Management from Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ.
Walter was employed by the Johnson and Johnson Family of Companies throughout his career. He held various positions, including Accountant at Ethicon Sutures, Financial Controller of Ortho Pharmaceuticals and member of the Board of Directors and Vice President of Finance and Treasurer of Pitman Moore, a company in which he helped establish. Towards the end of his career, he was called to the Corporate Headquarters in New Brunswick, NJ to implement critical financial projects. He retired in 1990 after 36 years of distinguished and loyal service.
Walter was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral of Metuchen, NJ until 1990 and he attended St. Joseph's Church in Toms River, NJ until moving to Pennsylvania in 2016. He was also a charter member of the Metuchen High School Booster Club, Chairman of the MHS Class of '45 Reunion Committee, manager of the Metuchen Little League, life member of the Knights of Columbus, a charter member of the Metuchen B.P.O. Elks, past president of the Trojan Sports Club, past president of Ocean County Chapter of SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives), he served on the Island Heights Town Council for 2 years and narrowly lost the election for Mayor during the third term, volunteered to prepare Federal and State taxes for AARP, business manager for Ocean County String Band, and he volunteered with the following non-profit organizations; the Bayhead Antique Car Museum, the Island Heights Cultural and Heritage Association, and the State-Sponsored Entrepreneurial Training Institute.
Walter enjoyed lifelong friendships, participating in a 30-year poker club, occasional golf outings, and traveling the US, Canada, Mexico, England, Germany and other parts of Europe. His wife and he enjoyed gardening and participated in Island Height's annual home and garden show on several occasions. He also helped his son start Living Landscapes in Barnegat, NJ. His favorite diversion was sailing his Herreshoff catboat.
Walter is survived, in addition to his wife, by three children: Linda Warfield of Geneva, Illinois, Kenneth Warfield of Barnegat, NJ, Mary Warfield and husband Chuck Hossack, Jr. of Coatesville, as well as six grandchildren: Brad Rosenberg and his wife, Erica; Blake Rosenberg and his wife, Kathleen, Jack Brennan Warfield, Sean Ward, Allison Ward, Haley Arrowood, and three great-grandchildren: Jaxson Rosenberg, Olivia Rosenberg and Lola Rosenberg. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel R. Warfield. Walter was a man possessing a strong and principled character, had a great sense of humor, loved his family deeply and was a father figure to many others, as well.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10:15 AM at the St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral, 32 Elm Ave, Metuchen, NJ 08840 followed by inurnment at the Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen, NJ.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020