Services
Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC
573 Mill Creek Rd
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
(609) 597-4411
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Walter J. Warren Jr. Obituary
Walter J. Warren Jr.

Barnegat - Walter J. Warren Jr., of Barnegat NJ, formerly of Barnegat Light and Tuckerton, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Visiting hours will be Friday, January 31, 2020, from 11am to 1pm at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. A graveside service will follow at Barnegat Memorial Cemetery, Barnegat, NJ. For full obituary and directions, please visit www.maxwelltobiefh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
