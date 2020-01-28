|
Walter J. Warren Jr.
Barnegat - Walter J. Warren Jr., of Barnegat NJ, formerly of Barnegat Light and Tuckerton, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Visiting hours will be Friday, January 31, 2020, from 11am to 1pm at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. A graveside service will follow at Barnegat Memorial Cemetery, Barnegat, NJ. For full obituary and directions, please visit www.maxwelltobiefh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020