1/
Walter L. Wisnewski
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter L. Wisnewski

1933 - 2020

It is with great sadness and deep gratitude that the family of Walter Lawrence Wisnewski announces his sudden passing on September 18, 2020 at the age of 87. Walter was born in Bayonne, NJ, served in The Korean War, graduated from Seton Hall University and worked for CR Bard as an IT Director. Walter raised his family in Fanwood, NJ before retiring to Singer Island, Fl. Walter enjoyed playing golf, traveling and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his honesty, generosity and openness; one who would immediately put friends as well as strangers at ease with his warmth and good nature. Walter will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Carolyn and his children Robert (Mary Anne) and Laurence (Bernadette) and his granddaughter Allison. Walter was pre-deceased by his wife Lillian and sister Bernice. A Celebration of Walter's life will be held in Spring of 2021.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved