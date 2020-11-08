Walter L. Wisnewski



1933 - 2020



It is with great sadness and deep gratitude that the family of Walter Lawrence Wisnewski announces his sudden passing on September 18, 2020 at the age of 87. Walter was born in Bayonne, NJ, served in The Korean War, graduated from Seton Hall University and worked for CR Bard as an IT Director. Walter raised his family in Fanwood, NJ before retiring to Singer Island, Fl. Walter enjoyed playing golf, traveling and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his honesty, generosity and openness; one who would immediately put friends as well as strangers at ease with his warmth and good nature. Walter will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Carolyn and his children Robert (Mary Anne) and Laurence (Bernadette) and his granddaughter Allison. Walter was pre-deceased by his wife Lillian and sister Bernice. A Celebration of Walter's life will be held in Spring of 2021.









