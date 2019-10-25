|
Walter Lutinski
Walter Lutinski, age 95 of Silver Ridge Park Westerly, Berkeley Twp. passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 23rd. He was predeceased by his wife of more than 50 years, the former Agnes Ullmann. He was born in Jersey City and lived in North Bergen before moving to Silver Ridge Park Westerly over 35 years ago. Walter was a World War II Veteran serving in the Army Air Corps as a corporal. He retired in 1981 from Merchant Refrigeration Company, Secaucus. He was an active member of Post #8253 and the Men's Club of Silver Ridge Park Westerly. Surviving are many nieces and nephews. Visiting will be Wednesday from 4-7 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered 10:30 AM Thursday at St. Maximilian Kolbe R. C. Church, Berkeley Twp. Burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019