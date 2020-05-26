Walter " Lodge" Maryschuk



Walter "Lodge" Maryschuk of Bloomfield and Ocean Beach III passed on March 23, 2020 of natural causes. Lodge was born in Newark, NJ and graduated from East Side high school. He was a veteran who served in the Army's Small Ships Division in the Pacific Theater during WW II. He was employed at the Anheuser Busch Brewery in Newark for 36 years before retiring. Lodge loved vacationing in Aruba and spending time down the shore, especially with his many friends on the Seaside boardwalk. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years Wanda and is survived by his son Gary.









