Walter McCaffrey
Howell - Walter Mc Caffrey of Howell, NJ, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home. He was 70 years old.
Walter was a proud friend of "Bill" for 28 years.
He is survived by his son, Walter McCaffrey Jr. of Denver, CO, his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Dan Breault of Lakewood, NJ, his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Janice McCaffrey of Whiting, NJ and his dog, Dylan.
A memorial gathering will held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1pm-4pm at Francioni Taylor Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune, NJ, with a Memorial Service at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in his memory may be made to the Associated Humane Society, 2960 Shafto Rd, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753, www.ahscares.org or the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019