Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals
412 Main St.
Toms River, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery in the Risen Christ Chapel
Toms River, NJ
Walter McConnell Obituary
Walter McConnell

Manchester - Walter R. McConnell, age 74, of Toms River, passed away at home, August 16, 2019.

Walter was a Longshoreman for Merck in Newark for 15 years prior to his retirement.

Walter was an avid golfer and bowler.

He is predeceased by his son Walter R. Jr., and his brother Buster.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Maryann Mazza McConnell, son Sonny Mezzacappa, daughter Roseann Mezzacappa and partner Colleen, brothers James and Alex, and his sister Sis Blackwell. Also surviving are two grandchildren Anthony and Dayna.

Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 PM at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08759. Mass will be Tuesday 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery in the Risen Christ Chapel in Toms River, followed by the entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
