Walter "Bud" Meseroll



Port St. Lucie - Walter "Bud" Meseroll 90, past away peacefully at home in Port St. Lucie on September 2nd.



Walter graduated from PPBch High School in 1948 where he played football, basketball and baseball.



In 1972 he started his own business, Nautical Canvass Design. Walter was well known in the area for his custom boat covers.



Walter was a life long member of the PPBch Fire Comp #2. He acted as Fire Chief in 1970. In later years he served with the PPBch Fire Police.



He is survived by his wife Florence of 68 years, and his three children; Wanda Lee, Michael and wife Kathy Meseroll, and Maureen Strittmatter. He was known as "Poppy" to his 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



A grave side service will be held on October 3rd at 11:00 am at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle, N.J.









