1/1
Walter "Bud" Meseroll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter "Bud" Meseroll

Port St. Lucie - Walter "Bud" Meseroll 90, past away peacefully at home in Port St. Lucie on September 2nd.

Walter graduated from PPBch High School in 1948 where he played football, basketball and baseball.

In 1972 he started his own business, Nautical Canvass Design. Walter was well known in the area for his custom boat covers.

Walter was a life long member of the PPBch Fire Comp #2. He acted as Fire Chief in 1970. In later years he served with the PPBch Fire Police.

He is survived by his wife Florence of 68 years, and his three children; Wanda Lee, Michael and wife Kathy Meseroll, and Maureen Strittmatter. He was known as "Poppy" to his 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A grave side service will be held on October 3rd at 11:00 am at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle, N.J.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved