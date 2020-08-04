Walter Mulvanerton
Manalapan - Walter Mulvanerton, 86, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
He was born in Jersey City, N.J. Walter loved his country and his chosen hometown of Manalapan, where he lived, worked and helped shape his community, for over 50 years.
He was a proud member of the American Legion Molly Pitcher Post 434 Englishtown. He founded the Freehold Restaurant Supply Company that he operated until 2001. Walter loved baseball and coached local Little League. In fact, he was passionate about all sports, from fishing to horse racing.
Walter never met a stranger. He was someone you would not soon forget. His sense of humor never failed to put a smile on your face and bring laughter to a gathering.
In additions to his parents, Walter is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years, Marie D'Alessandro Mulvanerton and 10 siblings. Surviving are his daughter, Elaine Gleason (John); sons, James (Denise) and John (Terry); and his four grandchildren Ryan, Kevin, Conor and Kaylee.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, August 7 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. A funeral liturgy will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church, Englishtown on Saturday, August 8 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Walter's memory to your charity of choice
. To leave a condolence or find directions, go to www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
.