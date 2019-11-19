|
Walter N. Camoosa Sr
Manahwakin/formerly Neptune - Walter N. Camoosa Sr. Age 80 passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 17, 2019. He was born on Dec 21, 1938, in Asbury Park, NJ. He was a life long resident of Neptune before moving to Manahawkin. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Asbury Park. Walter served proudly in the US Army from 1962-1964 and was a member of President John F. Kennedy's Army Honor Guard Detail. He met and married the love of his life Louise P. Cuccurullo in 1966. He worked at Jersey Coast News Company for over 50 years.
He was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Louise P. "Patty" Camoosa (2001), his parents; Joseph A. Camoosa Sr. (1977), Evelyn A. (Evie) Clark Camoosa (2001), four brothers; Richard (1935), Joseph (Dumbo) Camoosa Jr. (1977) , Eugene (Juice) Camoosa (1997) and Robert (Bobby)(2018), three sisters; Norma (Bibby) Camoosa (1996), Julia (Jitty) Bruno(2011), Joanne (Annie) Camoosa, Pilot. (2010) and his beloved son, Drew J. Camoosa Sr. (2018). He is survived by one sister, Patty Douyotas, Charlotte NC. One son, Walter Nicholas Camoosa, Jr. Saraland, AL and wife Jackie. Two grandchildren; Kaye- Leigh June and Drew (Dewey) Joseph Camoosa, Jr. And many loving nieces and nephews. Walter, Jr would like to give special thanks to his sister-in-law Katie Camoosa for taking care of his father through his battle with cancer and deep devotion to never fail him.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday November 21, 2019 5-8 Pm at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave Asbury Park, NJ.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Abba Shrine Center Transportation Fund. 7701 Hitt Road Mobile, Alabama. 36695. for condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019