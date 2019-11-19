Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
For more information about
Walter Camoosa
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Camoosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter N. Camoosa Sr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter N. Camoosa Sr. Obituary
Walter N. Camoosa Sr

Manahwakin/formerly Neptune - Walter N. Camoosa Sr. Age 80 passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 17, 2019. He was born on Dec 21, 1938, in Asbury Park, NJ. He was a life long resident of Neptune before moving to Manahawkin. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Asbury Park. Walter served proudly in the US Army from 1962-1964 and was a member of President John F. Kennedy's Army Honor Guard Detail. He met and married the love of his life Louise P. Cuccurullo in 1966. He worked at Jersey Coast News Company for over 50 years.

He was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Louise P. "Patty" Camoosa (2001), his parents; Joseph A. Camoosa Sr. (1977), Evelyn A. (Evie) Clark Camoosa (2001), four brothers; Richard (1935), Joseph (Dumbo) Camoosa Jr. (1977) , Eugene (Juice) Camoosa (1997) and Robert (Bobby)(2018), three sisters; Norma (Bibby) Camoosa (1996), Julia (Jitty) Bruno(2011), Joanne (Annie) Camoosa, Pilot. (2010) and his beloved son, Drew J. Camoosa Sr. (2018). He is survived by one sister, Patty Douyotas, Charlotte NC. One son, Walter Nicholas Camoosa, Jr. Saraland, AL and wife Jackie. Two grandchildren; Kaye- Leigh June and Drew (Dewey) Joseph Camoosa, Jr. And many loving nieces and nephews. Walter, Jr would like to give special thanks to his sister-in-law Katie Camoosa for taking care of his father through his battle with cancer and deep devotion to never fail him.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday November 21, 2019 5-8 Pm at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave Asbury Park, NJ.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Abba Shrine Center Transportation Fund. 7701 Hitt Road Mobile, Alabama. 36695. for condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -