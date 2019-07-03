|
|
Walter R. "Buck" Rittenhouse
formerly of Interlaken - Walter R. "Buck" Rittenhouse, age 105 passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Rose Garden Nursing Home in Toms River.
Born and raised in Lancaster, Pa, Buck moved to NJ in the 1940's. The automobile business was Buck's passion. He became one of the first Edsel dealers, and then became a Lincoln-Mercury dealer in Monmouth County, NJ. Rittenhouse-Kerr Lincoln Mercury added the Chrysler-Plymouth franchise in Ocean Township, and the Ford and Suzuki franchises in Red Bank. These franchises were successfully operated with the help of Buck's son and son-in-law.
Buck was an avid golfer, and a champion Gin Rummy card player. He was a member of Deal Country Club since 1961.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Ann, "Peg" in 1993. Surviving are his children, Thomas Rittenhouse, and his wife Andrea, and Anne Kerr and her husband Douglas; his four grandchildren, Tracey Cowles, Thom Rittenhouse and his wife Carolyn, Kristen Burke, Douglas Kerr, Jr. and his wife Claire; his 11 great grandchildren and a favorite nephew, William Hayter, and his wife, Olga.
Buck was admired and respected by everyone who knew him, and he was loved dearly by his family.
Services were private, and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 3, 2019