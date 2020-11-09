Walter Ruppe
Holmdel - Walter Ruppe,76, of Holmdel, NJ passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ.
He was born on July 30, 1944 to William and Emily Ruppe in Newark, NJ. Walter grew up in Hillside, NJ then moving to Westfield, NJ before moving to Holmdel where he resided for 25 years. He worked as a Machinist for 32 years at Anheuser Busch, retiring in 2001.
Walter is survived by his loving son Walter Heasty; brother William Ruppe; 2 sisters, Constance Lesko and Caroline Maurer and her husband James; nieces, nephews and many other family and friends and his loyal dog Rosie.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Waitt Funeral Home, 501 Hwy. 79, Morganville, NJ.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, 8:00 PM at Waitt Funeral Home. Cremation will be private.
Online condolences may be given at www.waittfh.com