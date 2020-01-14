|
Walter Sheiman
Manchester - Walter Sheiman of Manchester, NJ passed away peacefully on January 12th at the age of 97.
He was predeceased by his parents Rose and Sam and his beloved son Lee Sheiman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Beverly, his daughter Rochelle of Brick, NJ, his grandchildren Jessica and Stanley Kopec, Alicia Drobes and 3 great grandchildren, Julia, Sophia and Lucas.
Walter attended Evander Child's High School prior to enlisting in the United States Army where he served in WWII as a sergeant and a German interpreter under General Patton.
Upon the inception of the United Nations in 1945, Walter was hired as the Supply Officer in the Publishing Division. He had an impressive career for over 37 years. Both he and his wife retired to New Jersey to be closer to their family.
He loved to participate in many activities after retirement, such as The Dance Club, Kiwanis, Jewish War Veterans, Westernaires and the Players Club.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed baseball, bowling and handball. He loved ballroom dancing alongside his beautiful gal, Bev and proudly attended the line dancing classes she taught.
He will be missed by the many people whose lives he touched throughout his life. Private burial was at Cedar Park in Paramus, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020