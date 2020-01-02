|
Walter Wilson Gordon
Eatontown - Walter Wilson Gordon, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on December 28,2019 surrounded by his greatest treasure on this earth; his family.
Walter was born in Lincoln, Maine and attended Mattanawcook Academy. He joined the army and was stationed in Friedberg, Germany where he met the love of his life to whom he was married 60 years. He was with the Military Police throughout his military career and served in the Vietnam War. Upon retirement from the Army, Walter continued working for the government and retired as Chief of Police for the Department of Defense at Fort Monmouth.
Walter was predeceased by his son Stephan Gordon. He is survived by his wife Elfriede. Gordon, his children Markus and Jacqueline Gordon of Monmouth Beach, Barbara and Michael Blihar of West Long Branch, Claudia Gordon of Tinton Falls and his beloved grandchildren Maggie Gordon, Hailee Gordon, Nikolaus Gordon and Alec Blihar.
Walter was a selfless loving man. He took care of those he loved without question and made his friends his family. All that knew him loved him for the gentle kind man he was. His family was the most important part of his life and nothing came before them.
There will be a Celebration of Life and repast held on January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Luther Memorial Church, 818 Tinton Ave. Tinton Falls.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St.Jude () and the American Diabetes Assoc. (www.diabetes.org) in his memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020