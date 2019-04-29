|
|
Wanda Czyz
Berkeley Twp. - Wanda Czyz, 97, formerly of the Holiday City section of Berkeley Twp., passed away on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in Poland, Wanda went through many tribulations in her life. She spent WW II in forced labor in Germany. After the war ended, she emigrated to England where she met and married the love of her life Joseph. They started their family in England, then emigrated to the United States in 1956 living in New York City and Staten Island until they moved to Toms River in 1992 where they spent many enjoyable years with new friends. She was a former member of the Polish American Club of Toms River.
Wanda was predeceased by her husband Joseph Czyz in 2007. She is survived by two daughters, Lydia Hardie (Jerry) of Shrewsbury and Teresa Pellecchia (Jimmy) of Matawan; two granddaughters, Amanda Hardie of Red Bank and Justine McDonald (Michael) of Shrewsbury; three great-grandchildren, Felix, Jack and Quinn McDonald; and Wanda being one of twelve children is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Poland.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday April 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 AM Tuesday at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church. Burial will follow at the Polish Veterans Cemetery grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 29, 2019