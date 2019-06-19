Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Valentine Church
Bloomfield, NJ
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Valentine Church
Bloomfield, NJ
West Long Branch - Wanda H. Charkowick, 94 of West Long Branch, formerly of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Newark on August 18, 1924 she lived most of her life in Bloomfield before moving to West Long Branch. She was a Veteran of the Women's Army Corp during WWII. She was also on special entertainment detail with the USO and traveled with Bob Hope entertaining the troops.

She is preceded in death by her siblings; Peter Chrzanowsky & Helen McGrath.

She is survived by her son, Frank "Tex" Charkowski, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Valentine Church, Bloomfield at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019
