Wanda J. Zober



Colts Neck - Wanda J. Zober, age 97, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 with her loved ones at her side. Wanda was born in Passaic, NJ and spent most of her life living in Passaic County before moving to Toms River in 1977 and ultimately to Colts Neck.



Wanda is the daughter of the late Catherine (May) Walasek and Joseph Walasek as well as the sister of the late Anna Sledge and Steven Walasek. She was also pre-deceased by her beloved husband Raymond Zober.



Wanda is survived by her loving daughter Joyce Quadrel-Raymond and much loved son-in-law Gene Bolstad.



Wanda was extremely valued at her places of employment due to her strong work ethic and organizational skills. She worked for over 25 years at Fairleigh Dickinson University in the records department before starting her retirement position at the Grand Union Pharmacy in Toms River. She held this position for over 25 years until she was 85 years young.



Wanda particularly enjoyed day trips with her daughter and son-in-law. Some favorites included New York City, Atlantic City, New Hope, PA, and Cape May. In Cape Cod, she loved sightseeing and whale watching.



Wanda's loving and deeply compassionate nature will make her greatly missed by her loved ones and friends. She was always a "cheerleader" and an inspiration.



Visitation will be held at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd, Holmdel, NJ on Monday, March 18 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A prayer service will be held Tuesday, March 19, 10:30 AM, at Holmdel Cemetery and Mausoleum followed by Entombment. For messages of condolence please visit Wanda's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary