Wanda Jean George
Freehold Borough - Wanda Jean George, 82, of Freehold Borough, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel. She was born in Arizona and lived in Washington State where she met and married her husband, Thomas in 1956. Wanda moved to Freehold and worked at Colonial Bite Shop as a waitress and worked in the kitchen at St. Rose of Lima School in Freehold.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas in 1999 and her daughter, Sherri Teicher in 2013. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Joy George; her son-in-law, Larry Teicher; her grandchildren and their spouses; Patrick and Jenna George, Kirby and Taylor Maul; Alissa and Bill Hull; and Andrew Goetz.
A visitation will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 3-7pm at the Freeman Funeral Home 47 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728. A Funeral service will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 am at Freeman Funeral Home in Freehold. Interment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Freehold Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joan Dancy & PALS (People with ALS) Foundation, Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center, P.O. Box 8157, Red Bank, NJ 07701. To find directions or leave a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
. In keeping with CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required.